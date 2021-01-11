The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US Homeland Security Acting Secretary Stepping Down, Department Says

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told his staff Monday he was stepping down, the department said Monday, the latest senior Trump administration official to resign following last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

The Department of Homeland Security press office said Wolf would leave his post at 11:59 p.m. Monday. Pete Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will take over as acting secretary, the office said. 

President Donald Trump withdrew Wolf's nomination to be permanent Homeland Security secretary last week. 

Supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol last Wednesday in an assault that led to five deaths, dozens of injuries among law enforcement and the ransacking of lawmakers' offices. 
 

