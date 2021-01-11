Articles

Monday, 11 January 2021

Parler, a social network service popular with conservatives, went offline Monday after its web hosting service Amazon suspended it for allowing posts that encourage violence.



Before the site went down, Parler CEO John Matze accused Amazon and other tech giants of a “war on free speech.”



Google banned Parler’s smartphone app from its app store on Friday, also citing Parler’s allowance of posts that seek to incite violence in the United States.



Apple instituted its own Parler ban on Saturday.



The two-year-old Parler saw an increase in users in recent months as social media giants Facebook and Twitter stepped up enforcement of posts that violated their policies.



Both Facebook and Twitter suspended President Donald Trump’s accounts last week after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/silicon-valley-technology/parler-social-network-service-loses-web-hosting