Pittman is the first woman and the first African American to lead the law enforcement agency, U.S. Capitol Police confirm to NPR. She has served with the force since April 2001.

(Image credit: U.S. Capitol Police)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/congress-electoral-college-tally-live-updates/2021/01/11/955598516/in-historic-first-u-s-capitol-police-name-yogananda-pittman-as-acting-chief