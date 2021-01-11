Does Average Trump Supporter Think Riot Was 'Not That Bad'?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 15:43 Hits: 2

I’ve been watching, as has much of the world, the events even now still unfolding from the invasion of the Capitol Building by Trump fanatics. To my dismay, I’ve discovered that I have a few friends who aren’t all that active politically but have loyally supported Trump and voted for him. They aren’t letting go – desperately wanting to believe this was all the work of antifa, a leftist conspiracy to discredit the greatest President of all time, fake media taking everything out of context or just making it up, at worst a bunch of yahoos who took it all the wrong way... These are good people, kind people, beloved friends of many years. But. They cannot – will not – accept that “their” side could do this. Even worse, they’re dismissing the carnage as not being really “all that bad.” Not all that bad…

