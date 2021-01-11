Parler CEO Haz A Sad: 'What About My Investment?'

Articles

Published on Monday, 11 January 2021

Remember this, folks, it's all about the grift. Parler was never about "free speech," it's about gathering whiney wingnuts into one place so John Matze can SELL them as a concentrated group of customers to investors. Matze led a website focused on Trump supporters and told them his website was a safe space for anti-Semitism, rage, and racism. The "free speech" they celebrate was hate speech which fomented a violent physical attack on our democracy. And Trumpists flocked to it. Of COURSE Maria Bartiromo wants to hand him a hot toddy and soothe his loss... of "business success." Please. Update: Monday is another bad day for Parler and its Nazi sympathizers: Holy shit. Parler’s been compromised and *everything’s* been leaked - including DMs, “deleted” posts, location data for images, and scans of legal identity docs for all the verified users. https://t.co/6pvvkC6zql — Christopher (@shrydar) January 11, 2021 From the January 10 "Sunday Morning Futures" on Fox Business:

