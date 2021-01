Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 11:17 Hits: 10

Steven Sund said officials denied or delayed his request for assistance from the National Guard six times before and after the U.S. Capitol riots had already started.

(Image credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/11/955548910/ex-capitol-police-chief-rebuffs-claims-national-guard-was-never-called-during-ri