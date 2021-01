Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 06:47 Hits: 8

PGA of America said the decision to cancel plans to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey stems from a desire to protect the organization's brand.

(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/11/955536518/pga-cancels-plans-to-hold-2022-championship-at-trumps-new-jersey-golf-course