Fox News Hosts Clash Over Trump Riot: 'The Actions By The President Are Impeachable Offenses'

Sunday, 10 January 2021

Two Fox News host exchanged words on Sunday about whether President Donald Trump should be impeached for inciting a violent insurrection on Capitol Hill. Fox News host Jedidiah Bila was the only supporter of impeachment during a panel discussion with conservative pundit Jason Chaffetz. "I think that's different from calls from impeachment last time," Bila explained. "To me, this time the actions by the president are an impeachable offense. I don't see you really see it another way." At that point, co-host Pete Hegseth interrupted Bila. "I can see it another way," Hegseth remarked, talking over his co-host. "There's a lot of people who see it another way." "But go ahead, sorry," he added. "Well, OK," Bila said. "So I see it as an impeachable offense, what he did. You know, basically inciting rioters to go and attempt to overturn what was a constitutional process." "Given that reality of what people feel, what do you do if there is no consequence to that action?" she asked Chaffetz. "Because the reality is President Trump could run again. He is free to run again. I think he would have a lot of support if he did run again. But you don't want this behavior to occur again. So does it sent the wrong message if you make your decisions on impeachment based on how Trump supporters may react or how people are inclined to riot may react?" Chaffetz argued that Trump shouldn't be impeached again because "the people have spoken" by electing Joe Biden.

