Chris Wallace Grills Mick Muvaney For Last-minute Resignation: 'You Were One Of The Yes Men'

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 17:05 Hits: 8

Fox News host Chris Wallace grilled former acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who was serving as special envoy for Northern Ireland, for resigning only after President Donald Trump incited a deadly riot on Capitol Hill. During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace asked Mulvaney if he felt any responsibility for the insurrection. "I feel a lot of emotions this week, I was shocked, I was angered, I was sad, I was embarrassed, I was frustrated," Mulvaney opined. "And I'm still trying to figure out what I could have done differently. I've been out of the White House for eight months." "What I do know, Chris, is there are things that are different," he continued. "I've seen the president be presidential before and I know that he has the ability to do it. He did it every single day. I don't know what's different, if it's different about him now, if it's different about his advisers." "Something is very different now than we saw than when I worked there," Mulvaney insisted. Wallace, however, wasn't satisfied with the former official's answer. "There are people who say he isn't different," Wallace said. "This is the Donald Trump you worked for." The Fox News host then suggested that Mulvaney "didn't have the spine to tell the president no." "It's not true," Mulvaney replied. "It's not good to surround yourself with yes men." "You were one of the yes men," Wallace charged.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/chris-wallace-grills-mick-muvaney-last