Tucker Carlson’s Pathetic Response To CNN Shredding His Racist Insurrection Denial

Saturday, 09 January 2021

Keilar mopped the floor Friday with Carlson’s effort to downplay the insurrection at the Capitol as “a political protest that got out of hand” and his attempt to make those who rightly labeled the insurrection as sedition the real villains. She also exposed Carlson’s racism with a devastating comparison of his tolerance for the MAGA violence with his condemnation of Black Lives Matter protests. Apparently, she struck a nerve. Carlson’s stock-in-trade is vicious smears but he couldn’t handle Keilar’s methodical, point-by-point takedown. Nor could he defend himself with any facts or truth. Instead, he accused CNN of trying to force Fox News off the air and run it out of business. He alleged that CNN staffers “have already contacted the six major cable carriers” and “pressured them to drop Fox News.” His so-called proof was reading CNN’s statement, “It is time that TV carriers face questions for lending their platforms to dishonest companies that profit off of disinformation and conspiracy theories.” It’s worth noting that Carlson never disputed that he and Fox have profited from disinformation and conspiracy theories. No, he, took a stand for the right to do so.

