Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 12:52 Hits: 3

Twitter announced Friday that President Trump's account would be permanently suspended, citing recent Tweets as violations of its Glorification of Violence policy.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/09/955191921/twitter-permanently-suspends-president-trumps-account-ahead-of-inauguration-day