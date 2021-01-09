Josh Hawley Probably Has No Case, And He Hasn't Been 'Silenced'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021

As I'm sure you know, Simon & Schuster has canceled plans to publish Josh Hawley's forthcoming book. Simon & Schuster said on Thursday that it would cancel the publication of an upcoming book by Senator Josh Hawley, one of several members of Congress who tried to overturn the results of the presidential election. ... His book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” was scheduled to be published in June. I'm sure you also know that Hawley self-righteously denounced the cancellation, suggesting that privately owned publishers have a constitutional obligation to publish certain books, an idea he knows is wrong, though he also knows that the Trumpist voters he wants in the 2024 presidential election don't know it. My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

