Illinois Rep Tries To Make Nice After Saying 'Hitler Was Right On One Thing' To MAGA Rioters

Aww, what happened, Rep. Miller? Suddenly quoting Hitler in your speech in DC doesn't seem like it was the best idea? That's right, Mary Miller, elected to Congress by MAGAts in Southern Illinois, has issued a statement in the wake of furious backlash, after saying that "Hitler was right on one thing — that whoever has our youth has the future." Yeah, it didn't go over well. Commence the backtrack. “Earlier this week, I spoke to a group of mothers about the importance of faith and guarding our youth from destructive influences. I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth. “This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive to instill what is good, true, right, and noble into their children’s hearts and minds. While some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs, let me be clear: I’m passionately pro-Israel and I will always be a strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community. I’ve been in discussion with Jewish leaders across the country and am grateful to them for their kindness and forthrightness.”

