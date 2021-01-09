Some Insurrectionists Weren't Just Invaders. They Wanted Hostages.

Articles

Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021

The people who besieged the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday were not merely rioters and insurrectionists. Some of them appear to have been intent on taking hostages and murdering them, and there are signs that the attempt was carefully planned out. Photo evidence shows people who entered the building came prepared to take hostages, and to bind them with zip ties. Witnesses say talk was rampant about executing Vice President Mike Pence—who only an hour before the riot had declined to follow Donald Trump’s urgings and object to the Electoral College results—as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. The rioters could be seen on video chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” as they entered the Capitol. Getty Images photographer Win McNamee captured the startling image of a masked and armed man clambering about Senate chambers—where Pence had been presiding over the proceedings only an hour before—with a parcel of premade zip cuffs. Other photos showed multiple invaders carrying restraints—in one case was a man identified as a military veteran with a security clearance.

