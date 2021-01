Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 21:33 Hits: 3

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Friday defended growing calls among lawmakers to impeach President Trump with less than two weeks until President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, calling Wednesday’s pro-Trump riots on the Capitol “an insurrection...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533412-sanders-defends-push-to-impeach-trump-insurrection-wont-be-tolerated