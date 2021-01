Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 22:26 Hits: 0

Murkowski's comments to an Alaska newspaper come following a deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists, fueled by the president's own words.

(Image credit: Alex Edelman/Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/congress-electoral-college-tally-live-updates/2021/01/08/955043187/i-want-him-out-alaska-republican-sen-lisa-murkowski-calls-for-trump-to-resign