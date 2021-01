Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 01:14 Hits: 0

The Missouri senator is being criticized for being a leader of the baseless challenge to the results of the presidential election, which led to the storming of Capitol Hill by Trump extremists.

(Image credit: AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/08/955103447/gop-leaders-condemn-sen-josh-hawley-after-pro-trump-riot-at-u-s-capitol