Twitter Bans Donald Trump Forever

Twitter finally steps up to the plate and does the right thing, permanently suspending Donald Trump from their platform. After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021 And this is really serious. Very serious. Wow. Included in Twitter’s statement, explaining why it banned Trump: “Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 9, 2021 This comes after his 12-hour ban and the tweets he sent earlier today vowing that the "patriots" would not be ignored or forgotten. There is rejoicing and happiness on Twitter right now.

