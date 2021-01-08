The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Twitter Bans Donald Trump Forever

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Twitter finally steps up to the plate and does the right thing, permanently suspending Donald Trump from their platform. After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021 And this is really serious. Very serious. Wow. Included in Twitter’s statement, explaining why it banned Trump: “Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 9, 2021 This comes after his 12-hour ban and the tweets he sent earlier today vowing that the "patriots" would not be ignored or forgotten. There is rejoicing and happiness on Twitter right now.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/twitter-deplatforms-donald-trump

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version