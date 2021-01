Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 20:54 Hits: 5

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was harassed at an airport in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Congress formally tallied President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win.Multiple videos posted to social media on Friday show Graham, who has...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533399-graham-harassed-at-airport-after-opposing-electoral-college-challenges