Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 12:15 Hits: 0

NPR's Noel King speaks talks to Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan about stripping President Trump of power by invoking the 25th Amendment. Impeaching Trump is the other option.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/08/954788594/stabenow-is-among-senators-calling-for-trumps-removal-from-office