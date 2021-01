Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 12:34 Hits: 1

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska about President Trump's involvement in Wednesday's armed take over of the U.S. Capitol, and whether Trump should be held accountable.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/08/954788629/sen-sasse-says-capitol-attack-was-inevitable-after-trump-stoked-division