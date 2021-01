Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 19:55 Hits: 3

President-elect Biden announced a slate of aides for his National Security Council. At the same time, more current Trump aides resigned, citing the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

(Image credit: Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2021/01/08/954928469/biden-picks-more-national-security-aides-meanwhile-more-trump-officials-resign