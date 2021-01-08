Karen And Chad Go A-Rioting

Articles

Quite a few of the MAGA Sedition rioters, there were several Karens and Chads that were not ready to be treated to the police treating them like the criminals they are. The video above shows a Karen from Knoxville, Tennessee, who is in tears because she was maced for breaking into the Capitol Building. Then we have this guy, who was also shocked - shocked, I tell you! - that the police would treat the "American people" in such a brutal manner such as using physical force to repel the thug after breaking into the Capitol: Loss for words pic.twitter.com/jCEgW0HDQh — ????Dr.NotSoPissedAnymore ????️‍???? (@PissOffTrumpkin) January 7, 2021 Chad really needs to realize he gave up all his rights as one of the American people when he chose to commit treason and sedition. One of the most illuminating bits from the sedition riots came from this unidentified Karen who best summed up why these Karens and Chads were so surprised and upset at the turn of events:

