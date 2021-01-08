Why Was Gov. Larry Hogan Denied Permission To Send The National Guard?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 13:44 Hits: 1

All the pieces of the coup were in place. We know Trump replaced the Pentagon leadership right after the election, we know the former Secretaries of Defense were spooked enough by what they were hearing to release a public letter, and even Bill Barr, Trump's Renfield, scurried on out of the White House right before Christmas. Now we find out that somebody, somewhere (gee, I wonder who?), was blocking the National Guard from repelling the attack. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said yesterday the Maryland National Guard was ready to help during the Capitol attack but was “repeatedly” told they did not have the authorization, despite pleas from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. Via the Washington Post: “I was actually on the phone with Leader Hoyer who was pleading with us to send the guard,” Hogan said. “He was yelling across the room to Schumer and they were back and forth saying we do have the authorization and I’m saying, ‘I’m telling you we do not have the authorization.' ” Hogan said Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, the adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard, was repeatedly rebuffed by the Pentagon. Gowen “kept running it up the flagpole, and we don’t have authorization,” Hogan said. “We don’t have authorization.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/gov-larry-hogan-tried-send-national-guard