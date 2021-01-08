Fox News Host Pete Hegseth Defends 'Symbolic' DC Riot: They Just Wanted To Sit In Nancy Pelosi's Chair

Articles

Fox News host Pete Hegseth on Thursday said that he can understand why throngs of violent insurrectionists who back President Donald Trump tried to take over the U.S. Capitol this week. "Listen, it was a difficult day but it was a difficult day that many people saw coming," Hegseth recalled. "That morning, when I was reporting for Fox & Friends on the ground, I said a couple of times, you know, this feels like constitutional tinderbox." "But it wasn't because Donald Trump gave a speech and then told people to do something in the Capitol," he insisted. "Ultimately, to a man and to a woman, I talk to a lot of them yesterday... they said this is a culmination of a feeling I have where my country has been taken over by the left, my voice is being censored and silenced, I'm being cancelled, my institutions are being fundamentally changed by the left, socialists want to takeover and transform our country." According to Hegseth, Trump supporters are upset because their only recourse is to vote. "They feel like, using COVID as a justification, mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, going past the constitutional prerogatives of state legislatures, that option has been taken from them too!" he opined. "And so what do folks expect to happen? Ultimately, how might this manifest." "This is the result of a frustration that a lot of people feel," he remarked. "The images didn't shock me because if you understand how people feel about the moment we're in right now, we feel like we're at a crossroads."

