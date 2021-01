Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 13:51 Hits: 4

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) on said Friday he'd consider articles of impeachment from the House, saying he believes President Trump disregarded his oath of office. "If they come together and have a process, I will definitely consider whatever...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533302-sasse-says-hed-consider-impeaching-trump