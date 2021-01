Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 17:16 Hits: 8

Brian Sicknick was a 42-year-old military veteran who had served in the Capitol Police for 12 years, according to a lawmaker, who said he "gave his life in the line of duty to keep us safe."

(Image credit: U.S. Capitol Police)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/congress-electoral-college-tally-live-updates/2021/01/08/954842931/what-we-know-about-the-capitol-police-officer-who-died