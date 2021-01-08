Ginni Thomas Sends Aid And Comfort To MAGA Rioters

Articles

Never forget that the wife of a Supreme Court Justice is a fundraiser and lobbyist who uses Citizens United to get rich and push a far right-wing agenda. [Above video from 2010 is just one of her many projects.] My colleague Karoli has written extensively on Ginni and her Groundswell gang. Does anyone remember when @DavidCornDC and I wrote about the #Groundswell group led by Ginni Thomas and organized by Cleta Mitchell? The organizer of yesterday’s insurrection is one of the top influencers in that group — JennyBeth Martin, formerly of Tea Party Patriots. — Karoli ???????? (@Karoli) January 7, 2021 Ginni Thomas has been hard at work enabling Trump for fun and profit - profit that benefits Justice Clarence Thomas equally. https://t.co/UtRBZm4YDT — Karoli ???????? (@Karoli) January 7, 2021

