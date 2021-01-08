Hello, Consequences Of My Own Actions! Rioters Shocked To Face Firing, Arrests

Articles

Published on Friday, 08 January 2021

"Patriots?" Don't make me laugh. These people are traitors, cowards, white supremacists, and dumbf*cks. Consider this your dose of "You're about to f*ck around and find out" satisfaction for the day. (Big props to The Hoarse Whisperer on Twitter for starting the hashtag, #TraitorsGettingFired!) NEWLY UNEMPLOYED #TraitorsGettingFiredPaul Davis.https://t.co/Nt93GAwB0o — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 7, 2021 #TraitorsGettingFiredGenius ex-lawmaker who posted a video while mid-felony. https://t.co/CpidToCle9 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 7, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/oh-hello-consequences-my-own-actions