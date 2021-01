Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 05:34 Hits: 8

A day after a mob breached the U.S. Capitol building, sending legislators into a lockdown, lawmakers are outraged and security is increasing. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti reports from Capitol Hill, where she spoke with some of the pro-Trump crowd who still lingered after Wednesday’s chaotic scenes.

Camera: Mike Burke

