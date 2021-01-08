The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Facing Threats of Removal, Trump Says He is ‘Outraged’ by Violence

In a video released Thursday night, President Donald Trump said he is outraged by the “violence, lawlessness and mayhem” that transpired when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol this week. Trump is facing a growing call from Democrats and Republicans who say he must be removed from office. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.
Producer: Bakhtiyar Zamanov

