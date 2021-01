Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 23:10 Hits: 3

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the country’s oldest intercollegiate African American Greek-letter fraternity, congratulated member and Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) on his recent victory in the race against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R)...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533243-alpha-phi-alpha-fraternity-congratulates-member-raphael-warnock-on-victory-in