Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 21:03 Hits: 0

Following Wednesday's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, NPR talks with Republican voters across the country about their reaction to the events and President Trump's role in the chaos.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/07/954562111/republican-voters-react-to-pro-trump-extremists-riot-on-capitol-hill