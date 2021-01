Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 21:03 Hits: 0

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, an assistant professor in Princeton University's Department of African American Studies, about how police handled the breach of the Capitol.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/07/954562052/some-point-out-differences-in-police-treatment-of-capitol-riot-and-blm-protests