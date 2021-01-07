House Democrats Poised To Introduce New Articles Of Impeachment - (UPDATE 5)

Articles

Donald Trump cannot remain in office for the next 13 days. Period. He cannot hold the nuclear codes for one more minute, and he cannot be permitted to wreak havoc on this nation like he did yesterday. Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee Democrats sent a letter to Mike Pence demanding the 25th Amendment be invoked. Now, they are putting the finishing touches on articles of impeachment. The Washington Post's Greg Sargent has gotten draft copies. He writes: One draft being circulated, the Democratic aide tells me, says Trump is guilty of willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States. It notes that just before Congress convened to count the electoral votes, Trump reiterated false claims that he won the election and made statements that encouraged and predictably resulted in the lawless violence at the Capitol. The mob that breached the Capitol, the draft continues, was incited by Trump and injured law enforcement, threatened members of Congress and disrupted their constitutional duty to count the votes.

