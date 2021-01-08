Joy Reid Speaks The Gospel Truth On Why Capitol Police Allowed The MAGA Sedition Riot To Happen

Articles

Friday, 08 January 2021

What do you call it when a person speaks for five minutes with such gravitas and elegance, combined with intellect and righteous-yet-calm outrage, that you're stunned into silence? "Rant" is too out of control to describe it. "Sermon" sounds too judgmental. "Lecture" has an element of passiveness on the part of the listener that Joy Reid refuses to allow, though no small amount of educating happens here. Many journalists and people on social media noted with justifiable rage the difference between how police treated the MAGA violent seditionists, who literally stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power mandated in our constitution, and the way police treated Black citizens peacefully protesting police murdering innocent Black people. No one, though, no one, wove the tapestry the way Joy Reid did last night. She began describing her perspective as an MSNBC reporter on the ground in Baltimore in 2014 during the Freddie Gray protests, and from that point on there was no turning away.

