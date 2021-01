Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 19:02 Hits: 0

Graduates of a Christian college swell the ranks of State’s global criminal justice office, shifting the focus from war crimes to religious persecution.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/01/07/state-department-office-sees-last-minute-surge-new-evangelical-appointees-global-criminal-justice-pompeo-trump/