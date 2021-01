Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 18:47 Hits: 2

A mob stormed the U.S. Capitol after President Trump urged supporters to march to the building to oppose the election results. Roughly 14 hours later, Congress affirmed Joe Biden's victory.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

