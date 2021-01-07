The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

While You Slept, Joe Biden Was Certified As The Next President -- And Other News

Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory several hours after deadly riots rocked the Capitol, temporarily derailing the process #WSJWhatsNow pic.twitter.com/BN84dsOhDI — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 7, 2021 Proving that it was never about anything other than right-wing theater, the House and Senate certified Joe Biden and Kamala Harris early this morning. I never thought I'd say this, but kudos to Mike Pence for FINALLY turning his back on Trump and simply doing his constitutional duty. What a low bar. Early this morning, Congress confirmed the results of the Electoral College. Joe Biden will be sworn in as President of the United States at noon on January 20.Trump and his allies lost 62 lawsuits, 3 recounts and staged a failed coup at the US Capitol to avoid this result. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) January 7, 2021

