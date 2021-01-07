Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Calls For Trump To Be Removed From Office

Articles

Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who on January 20 will become the Senate Majority Leader, sent out a statement saying Trump should be removed from office and the fastest way would be using the 25th Amendment. What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by President Trump.This president must not hold office one day longer. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 7, 2021 The quickest and most effective way—it can be done today—to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment.If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 7, 2021 Yes. Senator Schumer is calling on Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

