Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 17:39 Hits: 5

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who vigorously warned his party in 2016 not to nominate Donald Trump for president, says is time to heal what he calls the nation’s “social sickness” and address the anger that has swelled across the country since his...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533146-romney-calls-for-nation-heal-social-sickness-after-four-years-of-trump