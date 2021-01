Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 17:26 Hits: 4

Garland is a judge on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. But he is likely best known as a nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court who was refused even a hearing by Senate Republicans.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2021/01/07/954404473/biden-is-set-to-introduce-merrick-garland-as-his-attorney-general-pick