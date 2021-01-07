During MAGA Sedition Riot, Giuliani Was On OAN Claiming Georgia's Senate Races Were Stolen

Articles

At 5 pm EST, an insurrection was taking place in the U.S. Capital and being overrun by Trump and his seditious MAGA followers, yet Rudy Giuliani was on OANN still claiming that the Georgia runoffs were "stolen" just like the general election. Trump's personal lawyer (with no proof) called Brad Raffensperger a liar for refusing to acknowledge the (non-existent) 11,000 votes needed to overturn Biden's victory to Trump. People were being shot dead in the Capitol by this time. Rudy also voiced his sadness that Mike Pence wouldn't try to break the law and refuse to certify the electors in service of their king baby. "The failure of the vice president to do that immediately broke my heart because I know he can do it. I know he has the power to do it and I don't know. I don't know what the reluctance is, and he's doing tremendous damage to the country," Giuliani lied. Claiming that the office of Vice President can hand-pick electors is yet another big lie used to instigate riots at the Capitol by Trump. Giuliani then claimed this massive failure was repeated Tuesday night in the Georgia Senate runoff elections which both Democrats won. Rudy said it was a massive theft.

