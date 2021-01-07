Trump Banned From Facebook For Duration Of Presidency

Articles

Donald J. Trump is banned from Facebook for as long as his presidency lasts. Hmm. Facebook is suspending Trump accounts indefinitely.Zuckerberg: "[W]e are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 7, 2021 Some people are asking if this has anything to do with the new Democratic majority in the Senate, the pending monopoly lawsuit against the tech behemoth, or to be less cynical, is a "cover your anatomy" moment now that actual insurrection and sedition has entered the chat. Zuckerberg indulgent policies enabled Trump’s rampant misinformation for years. This is on him, too. — pwithm11 (@pwtham11) January 7, 2021

