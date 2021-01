Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 12:26 Hits: 6

Extremists, supporters of President Trump, breached the U.S. Capitol in an unprecedented violent act. Early Thursday Congress certified President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris' victory.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/07/954324508/congress-certifies-election-results-after-violent-mob-storms-u-s-capitol