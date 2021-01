Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 10:05 Hits: 9

Some in the pro-Trump crowd that gathered outside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday night said they had little hope of overturning the election results, but that they were determined to send a message.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/07/954324522/president-trumps-supporters-insist-that-they-are-not-going-away