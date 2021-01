Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 10:05 Hits: 9

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock's win in the Georgia Senate runoffs cements Democrats' control of the Senate for the next two years, but comes as polarization and political violence are on the rise.

