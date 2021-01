Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 10:05 Hits: 10

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Republican strategist Scott Jennings, who worked for Sen. Mitch McConnell, about the majority leader, and the GOP's response to the mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/07/954324592/senate-leader-mcconnell-condemns-gop-objections-to-election-results