Politics Podcast: What Will The Republican Party Do Now?

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to a mob of Trump supporters storming and occupying the U.S. Capitol. They also discuss the Senate runoff results in Georgia, showing Democrats projected to win both seats. The question is: What will the Republican Party do now?

