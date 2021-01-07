The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Politics Podcast: What Will The Republican Party Do Now?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to a mob of Trump supporters storming and occupying the U.S. Capitol. They also discuss the Senate runoff results in Georgia, showing Democrats projected to win both seats. The question is: What will the Republican Party do now?

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-what-will-the-republican-party-do-now/

