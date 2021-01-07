Raphael Warnock Becomes the First Black Senator in Georgia’s History

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021

Democrat Raphael Warnock is the projected winner of one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first African American to be elected to the U.S. Senate in the state’s history. Warnock, who defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, is a pastor of the Atlanta church where American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. preached. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo has this profile of Warnock.

