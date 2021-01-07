The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Raphael Warnock Becomes the First Black Senator in Georgia’s History

Democrat Raphael Warnock is the projected winner of one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first African American to be elected to the U.S. Senate in the state’s history. Warnock, who defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, is a pastor of the Atlanta church where American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. preached. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo has this profile of Warnock.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/raphael-warnock-becomes-first-black-senator-georgias-history-4540316

